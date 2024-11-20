Breaking: Kemp requests $12.2 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Helene
It's Boise St, not BYU, with a bye in latest College Football Playoff rankings, with Oregon at No. 1

Boise State received the fourth and final bye in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, leaving BYU out of that mix and the Big 12 on the list of power conferences with a gripe
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Boise State received the fourth and final bye in Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings, leaving BYU out of that mix and placing the Big 12 alongside the SEC on the list of power conferences with a gripe.

Undefeated Oregon received top billing once again, delivered by the committee a few hours after Big Ten number crunchers ran through tiebreaker scenarios and realized the Ducks had clinched a spot in the conference title game no matter what happens between now and December.

Ohio State stayed at No. 2, one spot ahead of Southeastern Conference co-leader Texas. Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference was ranked eighth but gets the third seed and a bye that goes to the top four ranked conference leaders. And likewise, Boise State was ranked 12th by the committee but was slotted into that fourth and final bye.

BYU was ranked 14th, but gets the last spot in the 12-team bracket as the fifth-best conference leader. That bumps out No. 11 Tennessee, which lost to Georgia last week and now takes the place the SEC's Bulldogs held last week: first team out.

There are three more weeks of rankings to go, culminating with the reveal on Dec. 8 that sets the bracket for college football's first 12-team playoff.

Boise State's rise into the bye wasn't all that unexpected after BYU suffered its first loss of the season and tumbled eight spots in the rankings. Still, it's a bit of a comedown for Big 12 backers, who would point out that every team in their league has a stronger strength of schedule than the Broncos of the Mountain West.

Of course, nobody cries foul louder than the SEC, which was generally appalled at seeing Georgia left out last week after its lopsided loss to Mississippi. Now, the Bulldogs are back at No. 10. Alabama is No. 7 and Ole Miss is No. 9. All three teams, along with Tennessee, have two losses. but nobody can argue with that conference's strength of schedule.

Other rankings: No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Indiana and No. 6 Notre Dame.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bob and defensive back Dan Jackson (17) celebrate defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden reacts to a play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

