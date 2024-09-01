It's a pork chop on a stick and a vanilla shake for Tim Walz at the Minnesota State Fair

The annual 12-day fair is an opportunity for Minnesota farmers to showcase their products. Walz highlighted the state’s agricultural sector as he made his way past booths with signs like “PUT SOME PORK ON YOUR FORK” and “#PORKPROUD.”

Cheering fairgoers crowded around to shake hands with Walz and snap photos.

Walz acknowledged that his status as Kamala Harris' running mate may have caused more disruption that usual at an already packed fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, a Minneapolis suburb. But he said the increased attention gave him a chance to promote Minnesota's economy and culture.

"I think people are seeing that we’re getting to talk about Minnesota across the country, talk about the economy here, talk about things like the state fair, talk about agriculture,” Walz said.

On Labor Day, Walz plans to meet with union leaders in Milwaukee.

