Nation & World News

It's a pick-6 party for No. 19 Pitt as the Panthers use 3 defensive TDs to drill Syracuse 41-13

Rasheem Biles, Kyle Louis and Braylan Lovelace areturned first-half interceptions for touchdowns and No. 19 Pittsburgh breezed past Syracuse 41-13
Pittsburgh linebacker Braylan Lovelace celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh linebacker Braylan Lovelace celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
48 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rasheem Biles, Kyle Louis and Braylan Lovelace returned first-half interceptions for touchdowns and No. 19 Pittsburgh breezed past Syracuse 41-13 on Thursday night.

Pitt improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1982 behind a defense that harassed Kyle McCord from the first snap and never relented. The Ohio State transfer threw picks on each of Syracuse's first three possessions, with Biles and Louis scoring on two of them. The other came with linebacker Brandon George lying on his stomach and plucking a deflected ball out of the air just before it hit the ground.

The Panthers were hardly done. Lovelace weaved 33 yards for a touchdown with 1:12 left in the first half after another ill-advised throw by McCord to put Pitt up 31-0, making the Panthers the first team since Southern California in 2022 to have three pick-6s in a game.

The defense was so dominant it hardly mattered that the Panthers' high-powered offense was rarely on the field. Eli Holstein passed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, but also left in the fourth quarter after taking a hit at the end of a designed quarterback run.

Pitt — picked to finish 13th in the new-look ACC in August — improved to 3-0 in the league and remained in the mix for a spot in the conference championship game as November begins.

McCord finished 35 of 64 for 327 yards with five interceptions as Syracuse (5-2, 2-2) hit its first major speedbump under first-year head coach Fran Brown. The Orange dominated in time of possession (41:12 to 18:48) and total yards (327-223) but were undone by McCord's mistakes and an inability to tackle Pitt defenders as they raced to the end zone.

The takeaway

Syracuse: It wasn't just the interceptions that doomed the Orange, it was the penalties. Syracuse was flagged eight times for 70 yards, including a roughing-the-passer call in the second quarter that wiped out an interception in Pitt territory that could have gotten the Orange back in the game.

Pitt: The Panthers relied heavily on first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell's uptempo offense while winning their first five games. The defense, long Pitt's calling card during Pat Narduzzi's 10-year tenure, has returned to form, though plenty of challenges remain if Pitt wants to return to the ACC title game for the second time in four years.

Poll implications

Expect the Panthers to rise a bit next week when the new poll comes out Sunday. The Orange were second among teams also receiving votes this week but expect the number of their supporters to drop precipitously.

Up next

Syracuse: Hosts Virginia Tech on Nov. 2.

Pitt: At No. 22 SMU on Nov. 2.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Pittsburgh linebacker Brandon George (30) intercepts a ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh linebacker Brandon George (30) celebrates after intercepting a ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (9) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) carries as he's defended by Syracuse defensive back Devin Grant (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) sacks Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh wide receiver Censere Lee (11) carries for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Chief Borders (14) bats down a pass by Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech no match for No. 12 Notre Dame in beatdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Weekend Predictions: Bucs over Falcons, Hokies beat Georgia Tech
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons go for their 4th straight win as they host the slumping Seahawks
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tropical Storm Dana makes landfall along India's eastern coast, bringing heavy rains and...8m ago
King Charles tells summit the past can't be changed as leaders ask Britain to reckon with...18m ago
North Carolina lawmakers approve $600M more for Helene recovery, order more voting sites26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...