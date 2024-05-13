It's a boy! Scheffler arrives at PGA Championship with a newborn at home

Nation & World News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrived at Valhalla on Monday for the PGA Championship and received congratulations at every turn, none related to any of his victories.

He's the father of a newborn boy.

Scheffler said he and his wife named the baby Bennett. He was born May 8.

Jon Rahm was among the first to greet Scheffler on the putting green, gave him a hug and said, “Have you had much sleep?” Rahm has two sons.

Scheffler has not played since winning the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town a week after he won his second Masters green jacket. He comes into the second major of the year having won four of his last five tournaments — the exception was a runner-up finish at the Houston Open.

He remains the betting favorite, even with Rory McIlroy coming off two straight victories (one of them a team event with Shane Lowry), and defending champion Brooks Koepka coming off his first victory of the year at LIV Golf Singapore.

McIlroy won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014, the last time he won a major. Koepka tied for 15th in 2014, a year before he joined the PGA Tour.

Scheffler is trying to become the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 — and only the fifth player since 1960 — to win the first two majors of the year.

