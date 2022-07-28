Italy's president: Strong democracy crucial against fascism

Mattarella, as head of state, serves as a guarantor of the republic's post-war Constitution. He called the Ravenna attack a “chapter of our history that would lead to the loss of freedom for Italians, with the start of the dark season of the fascist dictatorship."

Mussolini took power in a march on Rome by his followers in October 1922.

In his speech, Mattarella said Italy's democracy had survived World War I only to be rocked by "dramatic social emergencies, turbulence, strikes, the occupation of factories" and other violence in the immediate post-war period.

Mussolini came to power during a period of “weak” government, the president said, adding that democracy is born of the “widespread conscience of responsibility of each one of us in the defense of common freedoms.”

“It's up to us to regenerate it every day,” Mattarella said, appealing to young people in particular to take up that responsibility.

After Italian Premier Mario Draghi's wide-ranging coalition collapsed last week, Mattarella dissolved Parliament, triggering the early election.

Sinking Draghi's pandemic unity government were Salvini, Berlusconi and the populist 5-Star Movement, all refusing to back him in a confidence vote.

Meloni was the only major leader to refuse to join Draghi's pandemic unity government when it was formed in early 2021 after he was tapped by Mattarella. She argued that Italians should decide their leader in an election.

When it appeared that Berlusconi and Salvini were waffling at the prospect of Meloni becoming the next premier — and the first woman to hold that office — she demanded the three of them huddle to confirm the alliance's long-standing rule: whoever gets the most votes becomes its pick for the premiership.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attends a media event for center-right leaders in Rome, on March 1, 2018. Italy's fascist legacy faces increasingly scrutiny these days, with elections for Parliament on Sept 25, 2022. Opinion polls indicate the far-right Brothers of Italy, with neo-fascist roots, would be the top vote-getter, with Meloni, the party's leader, eager to become premier. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Combined Shape Caption FILE - Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attends a media event for center-right leaders in Rome, on March 1, 2018. Italy's fascist legacy faces increasingly scrutiny these days, with elections for Parliament on Sept 25, 2022. Opinion polls indicate the far-right Brothers of Italy, with neo-fascist roots, would be the top vote-getter, with Meloni, the party's leader, eager to become premier. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini