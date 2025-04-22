Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Italy's Olympic committee calls for sports events to be suspended on day of Pope Francis' funeral

The Italian national Olympic committee has asked for sports events to be suspended on Saturday, the day of Pope Francis’ funeral
Faithful and nuns walk inside in St. Mary Major basilica, where Pope Francis will be buried, in Rome, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Faithful and nuns walk inside in St. Mary Major basilica, where Pope Francis will be buried, in Rome, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
20 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — The Italian national Olympic committee has asked for sports events to be suspended on Saturday, the day of Pope Francis' funeral.

After the government declared five days of national mourning, the Olympic committee, known by its Italian initials CONI, requested Tuesday for Saturday’s events to be suspended and for a minute of silence to take place at other sporting events.

The pope, who died Monday at 88, was a lifelong soccer fan.

Saturday’s events in Italy include three scheduled top-tier Serie A soccer games, one of them between league leader Inter Milan and Roma.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether other league and cup soccer games scheduled on other days this week might be affected too.

All sports events which had been scheduled for Monday in Italy were postponed following the death of Francis. That included four Serie A games which were moved to Wednesday. Games in Pope Francis’ home country of Argentina were also suspended.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Pope Francis twirls a soccer ball he was presented by a member of the Circus of Cuba, during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

Credit: AP

Sports world mourns soccer-loving Pope Francis with games in Italy and Argentina postponed

Pope Francis' funeral to be held Saturday, with public viewing starting Wednesday

1h ago

Rome derby clashes likened to 'urban warfare' with 24 police officers injured

The Latest

Nadine Menendez leaves Manhattan federal court, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Wife of former US Sen. Bob Menendez convicted in bribery scheme

9m ago

The Latest: Karen Read supporters arrive at court in advance of her second trial

14m ago

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Simone Biles are winners at the Webby Awards

21m ago

Featured

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.