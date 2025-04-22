Italy's Olympic committee calls for sports events to be suspended on day of Pope Francis' funeral

ROME (AP) — The Italian national Olympic committee has asked for sports events to be suspended on Saturday, the day of Pope Francis' funeral.
After the government declared five days of national mourning, the Olympic committee, known by its Italian initials CONI, requested Tuesday for Saturday’s events to be suspended and for a minute of silence to take place at other sporting events.
The pope, who died Monday at 88, was a lifelong soccer fan.
Saturday’s events in Italy include three scheduled top-tier Serie A soccer games, one of them between league leader Inter Milan and Roma.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether other league and cup soccer games scheduled on other days this week might be affected too.
All sports events which had been scheduled for Monday in Italy were postponed following the death of Francis. That included four Serie A games which were moved to Wednesday. Games in Pope Francis’ home country of Argentina were also suspended.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.