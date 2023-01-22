Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria

An initial deal last year concluded by Draghi added 9 billion cubic meters of gas by 2023-2024, Eni said at the time. Months later, in July, a $4 billion agreement between the companies Eni, the Italian energy company, Occidental and Total was concluded.

Meloni is expected to meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as well as the nation’s prime minister. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi is to be among those in the delegation.

“Today we are the leading energy partner of Italy,” Touahria said. “But we aim to push beyond that.”

Touahria, the Algerian ambassador, said that Italy’s Eni and the Algerian oil company Sonatrach are also looking together to the future with projects like oil and gas exploration in the south Sahara.

Besides energy, a raft of topics also will be discussed during Meloni’s visit, from naval construction to cars and startups.

Meloni’s far-right-led coalition won a September national election, and it was likely that immigration and migrant issues, dear to the European far-right, would be on the agenda.

Italy is a magnet for migrants escaping poverty, war and other woes in their home countries, and North Africans, often from Tunisia and Algeria, are among them.

Algeria’s ambassador to Italy met this week with Italy’s interior minister before Meloni’s visit. Italian consular officials in Rome regularly try to identify illegal migrants thought to be Algerian held in Sardinia and southern Italy, the official Algerian news agency APS quoted Touahria as saying.

Meloni and Tebboune met in November on the sidelines of a climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, the Egyptian resort town.