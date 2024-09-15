Nation & World News

Italy's Luna Rossa and Britain's INEOS Britannia take commanding leads in America's Cup semifinals

Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Britain’s INEOS Britannia are on the verge of advancing in the America’s Cup after extending their leads in the semifinals
Ineos Britannia's AC75, left, and Alinghi Red Bull Racing's AC75 boats sail during a semi-final America's Cup Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race along the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Saturday, Sep. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ineos Britannia's AC75, left, and Alinghi Red Bull Racing's AC75 boats sail during a semi-final America's Cup Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race along the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Saturday, Sep. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
34 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Britain's INEOS Britannia are on the verge of advancing in the America's Cup after extending their leads in the semifinals on Sunday.

Both picked up another pair of victories to take commanding 4-0 leads in their first-to-five playoff series against their opponents — Luna Rossa is ahead of NYYC American Magic, while INEOS Britannia is leading Switzerland's Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Another victory for each will be enough to put the Italians and the British into the Louis Vuitton Cup final, which will begin on Sept. 26. The winner will challenge defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand in the America's Cup final in October.

American Magic was still without helmsman Paul Goodison, who broke five ribs when he fell on the boat last week. Lucas Calabrese was skippering in his place across from Tom Slingsby.

Luna Rossa swept the Americans 4-0 at this stage in the 2021 America’s Cup in Auckland. The Italians then dispatched the British in the challenger final.

INEOS Britannia, which finished as the highest-scoring team in the opening round-robin, picked the Swiss for their semifinal. Alinghi had barely avoided elimination in the round-robin.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Luna Rosa Prada Pirelli Team's AC75 boat sails during a semi-final America's Cup Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race along the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Saturday, Sep. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ineos Britannia's AC75 boat sails during a semi-final America's Cup Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race along the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Saturday, Sep. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Messi returns and scores twice as Inter Miami defeats Union 3-1
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pochettino says US men's players should aspire to achieve like American women
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nelly Korda and the U.S. keep rolling in the Solheim Cup and lead Europe 10-6
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

PGA Tour starts its FedEx Cup Fall with a reduction in prize money and a new event in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Death toll rises as torrential rain and flooding force mass evacuations across Central...6m ago
A missile fired by Yemen's rebels lands in Israel and triggers sirens at international...13m ago
Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate