BreakingNews
Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Italy's drought exposes ancient imperial bridge over Tiber

The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Combined ShapeCaption
The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

National & World News
9 minutes ago
Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the third century

ROME (AP) — Italy's worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the third century.

Two piers of Nero’s Bridge have been visible much of the summer near the Vittorio Emanuele bridge that traverses the river near the Vatican, a pile of moss-covered rocks where seagulls now sun themselves.

The bridge was built in the first century for Emperor Nero to reach his gardens near the Janiculum Hill near what is present-day St. Peter’s Square, said historian Anthony Majanlahti. The bridge was already falling apart by the third century, traffic was diverted to the nearby Sant’Angelo Bridge, which funneled pilgrims past the Castel Sant’Angelo to the Vatican.

Nero’s Bridge originally is believed to have had four piers, but Majanlahti says two were dismantled in the 19th century to allow for a better flow of river traffic.

“Because the water level of the river is so low now due to widespread drought across Italy, we’re able to see a lot more of the piers of the bridge that we usually could,’’ Majanlahti said.

In normal water level years, one of the bridge's piers can often been seen in the driest season, but this year two are visible.

The Italian government has declared a state of emergency in several regions because of the prolonged drought and accompanying heat wave. The drought has also exposed a World War II tank in Italy's largest river, the Po, as well as 20th century ordinance in lakes.

___

Follow all AP stories on drought and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Combined ShapeCaption
The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
The ruins of the ancient Roman Neronian bridge, emerge from the river bed of the Tiber river, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Castel Sant'Angelo is reflected on a partially drought Tiber river bed, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

Castel Sant'Angelo is reflected on a partially drought Tiber river bed, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Castel Sant'Angelo is reflected on a partially drought Tiber river bed, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the 3rd Century. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials20h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
2h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
20h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
36m ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
36m ago
BREAKING: Tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta
29m ago
The Latest
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
7m ago
Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
10m ago
Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
14m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
18h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
18h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top