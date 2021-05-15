Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital amid post-virus struggles

Berlusconi, 84, recovered from COVID-19 last September but has been in and out of the hospital in recent weeks. He was most recently admitted last Monday. In April, he spent 24 days in the hospital under medical supervision.

Berlusconi's hospitalization was "prescribed by doctors for tests and treatment due to effects of the coronavirus,'' Antonio Tajani, a senior member of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, said on Facebook.