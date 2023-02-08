Italy's Bassino beats Shiffrin to gold in super-G at worlds

Bassino is yet to win a super-G on the World Cup circuit, but did finish third in two races in January.

Many pre-race favorites, including defending and Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami and her Swiss teammate Corinne Suter, led Bassino by several tenths of a second before losing substantial time in the technically demanding middle section of the course, which was partly shadowed.

Bassino's teammate Sofia Goggia, the Olympic downhill champion, finished 0.76 behind in 11th. Goggia is a favorite to make it three golds from three races for the Italian women's team in Saturday's downhill.

American racer Tricia Mangan skied through a gate and had a nasty crash which broke her right ski, but she appeared to not be seriously hurt.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP