BreakingNews
SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic Park
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Italy's Bassino beats Shiffrin to gold in super-G at worlds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
Marta Bassino has won the women’s super-G to give Italy its second gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships and Mikaela Shiffrin took silver

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Marta Bassino beat Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women’s super-G on Wednesday and give Italy its second gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships, with her American rival settling for silver.

Shiffrin led Bassino by three-tenths of a second at the second split but couldn’t match the Italian’s pace in the last part of the Roc de Fer course and finished second, 0.11 seconds behind.

Cornelia Huetter of Austria and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway both came 0.33 behind to share the bronze medal.

The silver is Shiffrin's 12th medal in 15 career world championship races and came two days after the American was heading for a possible medal in the combined event before straddling the third-to-last gate in the slalom portion. Federica Brignone won that race.

Bassino earned her second gold after winning the parallel event at her home worlds two years ago. She became the second Italian skier to win the women’s super-G world title, after Isolde Kostner won back-to-back golds in the mid-1990s.

Bassino is yet to win a super-G on the World Cup circuit, but did finish third in two races in January.

Many pre-race favorites, including defending and Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami and her Swiss teammate Corinne Suter, led Bassino by several tenths of a second before losing substantial time in the technically demanding middle section of the course, which was partly shadowed.

Bassino's teammate Sofia Goggia, the Olympic downhill champion, finished 0.76 behind in 11th. Goggia is a favorite to make it three golds from three races for the Italian women's team in Saturday's downhill.

American racer Tricia Mangan skied through a gate and had a nasty crash which broke her right ski, but she appeared to not be seriously hurt.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia AD gives update on renovations to Sanford Stadium, athletic facilities13h ago

Credit: Notre Dame

Downer seasons for Georgia Tech and permanent partner Notre Dame

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
8h ago

Credit: TNS

NBA’s greatest ever, LeBron James, also is best scorer
17h ago

Credit: TNS

NBA’s greatest ever, LeBron James, also is best scorer
17h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Bulldogs can’t keep lead, lose to Ole Miss in Athens
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
8m ago
UK watchdog says Microsoft's Activision deal hurts gamers
23m ago
NFL's QB shuffle puts premium on offensive, defensive plans
24m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
8h ago
Harris to press Biden’s ‘finish the job’ message with Atlanta stop
9h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top