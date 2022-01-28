Italy top court: Venezuela's ex-oil czar can't be extradited

The Court of Cassation upheld a lower court’s ruling in September which recognized that Rafael Ramirez enjoys international protection as a refugee, lawyer Roberto De Vita said in a statement.

Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s United Nations ambassador in 2017. Soon after, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.