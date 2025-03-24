Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Italy to follow England and Germany by trialing in-stadium announcements for VAR calls

The Italian league is to introduce limited in-stadium announcements of the referee’s conversations with the VAR
20 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — The Italian league will offer more transparency over video review decisions, including limited in-stadium announcements of the referee’s conversations with the VAR.

The league's governing body announced on Monday that it would trial the system in the remaining matches of the Italian Cup, limiting it to the explanation of the decisions taken by the referee after reviewing incidents on a sideline monitor.

It will be the first time such a system is used in Italian soccer although it has already been trialed in England and Germany.

Inter Milan faces city rival AC Milan and Bologna plays Empoli next month in the semifinals, which are held over two legs. The final is on May 14.

Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said the aim is “to make the measures taken increasingly transparent and understandable for the players, team managers and all the stakeholders involved, including the public in the stands and viewers.”

Soccer is a relative latecomer to announcements which are widely used in other team sports.

NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975 to explain penalty decisions. Major League Baseball began in-park announcements during replay reviews in 2022 and microphones have long-been used by rugby referees.

In-stadium soccer announcements were in place at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and other FIFA events.

The Italian league will also display VAR graphics — already used in television broadcasts — on giant screens in stadiums to inform about possible reviews in progress or of long-lasting VAR checks.

That will be introduced for Serie A fixtures this weekend.

“Lega Serie A wants to continue to invest in innovation, introducing all the new technologies that can enhance the spectacle of our Championship and support the refereeing trio,” De Siervo said. “In fact, we were the first in the world to introduce VAR.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

More Stories

Keep Reading

A monitor at the NHL general mangers meetings, Monday, March 17 2025, in Manaplan, Fla., shows an overhead view of a coach's challenge video review for goaltender interference from the Vegas Golden Knights' NHL hockey game at the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 14, 2024, that was one of roughly 55 clips shown during the first session of their annual spring meeting. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)

Credit: AP

NHL general managers zero in on goaltender interference and other coach's challenges

Messi out of World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to adductor injury

Pochettino believes US has time to fix its problems after crashing out of CONCACAF Nations League

The Latest

Members of the Al-Kahlout family mourn over the bodies of their relatives killed during an Israeli army strike before their burial at the Baptist hospital in Gaza City, Monday, March 24, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza as Egypt offers new ceasefire proposal

4m ago

Andrew and Tristan Tate check in at police station in Romania, complying with judicial measures

8m ago

The Latest: Mass layoffs in the federal government raises concerns of potential espionage

9m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.