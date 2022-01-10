Italy targets the unvaccinated with new virus restrictions

Premier Mario Draghi, though, has faced criticism for a related decision to mandate vaccinations for anyone 50 and over starting next month. Critics say the fine for noncompliance, which starts at 100 euros ($113), makes the mandate toothless. Draghi is presiding over a press conference later Monday to explain the new measures.

Italy, where the coronavirus outbreak first erupted in Europe in February 2020, has fully vaccinated 86% of the over-12 population, and nearly 75% of those who are eligible have received a booster.

But 2 million people out of Italy’s population of 60 million are currently positive, impacting essential services. School districts have complained they don't have enough teachers to reopen, since so many are positive or in quarantine. Some train service has been curtailed because of labor shortages.

Doctors’ associations, meanwhile, have said the surge is hitting Italy's hospitals hard. Some 16,000 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital and 1,600 are in intensive care, but that is well short of the 4,000 people in intensive care units during the height of the first wave. Officials say around two-thirds of those now hospitalized are unvaccinated.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption FILE - Cars line up at a rapid swab testing drive-thru site in Rome, Dec. 30, 2021. New coronavirus restrictions have gone into effect in Italy that amounted to a near-lockdown for the unvaccinated. As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access public transport, coffee shops and a host of other activities.The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to access services with just a negative test, coincided with the return to work and school for many Italians after the Christmas and New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption FILE - Cars line up at a rapid swab testing drive-thru site in Rome, Dec. 30, 2021. New coronavirus restrictions have gone into effect in Italy that amounted to a near-lockdown for the unvaccinated. As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access public transport, coffee shops and a host of other activities.The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to access services with just a negative test, coincided with the return to work and school for many Italians after the Christmas and New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption FILE - A medical staffer takes a nasal swab for a COVID-19 rapid test in Rome, on Dec. 30, 2021. New coronavirus restrictions have gone into effect in Italy that amounted to a near-lockdown for the unvaccinated. As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access public transport, coffee shops and a host of other activities.The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to access services with just a negative test, coincided with the return to work and school for many Italians after the Christmas and New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption FILE - A medical staffer takes a nasal swab for a COVID-19 rapid test in Rome, on Dec. 30, 2021. New coronavirus restrictions have gone into effect in Italy that amounted to a near-lockdown for the unvaccinated. As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access public transport, coffee shops and a host of other activities.The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to access services with just a negative test, coincided with the return to work and school for many Italians after the Christmas and New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini