Italy smashes cross-border migrant smuggling ring

"In effect, a real and true system of illegal welcome, organized both abroad and in various Italian cities, that included food and lodging in the various stops, was created, and to which the migrants entrusted themselves completely,'' Francesco Messina, a top Italian police official, said in a statement.

The smugglers exploited a sea route plying the Mediterranean between Greece and Turkey and southern Italy and used sailboats — less likely to appear to be a migrant vessel than the frequently used overcrowded rubber dinghies or decrepit wooden fishing boats, according to the Italian authorities.

Those arrested risk being charged with aiding illegal immigration and money laundering in connection with some 30 sea voyages, police said. Many of the crew were from Ukraine or other former Soviet Union countries, while the ringleaders were mainly from Iraqi Kurdish areas, according to the Italian authorities.

Most of the passengers were of Asian or Middle Eastern origin, the police said.

It was an aging wooden boat, and not a sailboat, that capsized and splintered after smashing into a sandbank just off a Calabrian beach on Feb. 6, killing 92 migrants. Authorities said the smugglers aboard deliberately kept the boat for hours longer at sea, despite very high waves, in hopes of eluding detection by police ashore.

