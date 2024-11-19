Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Italy recovers Etruscan artifacts worth $8.5 billion bound for black market

Italian authorities have announced the seizure of an illegal excavation of an Etruscan burial site in the central Umbria region
Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, right, Perugia' Chief Prosecutor Raffaele Cantone, center, and Carabinieri General Francesco Gargano pose for photographers near archaeological finds from the Etruscan era during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, right, Perugia' Chief Prosecutor Raffaele Cantone, center, and Carabinieri General Francesco Gargano pose for photographers near archaeological finds from the Etruscan era during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
1 hour ago

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities announced Tuesday the seizure of an illegal excavation of an Etruscan burial site in the central Umbria region and are investigating two people for suspected theft of urns, sarcophagi and other artifacts worth 8 million euros ($8.5 million) intended for sale on the black market.

The illegal dig was adjacent to another Etruscan burial site discovered by a farmer tilling his land in 2015, authorities said. They were tipped off by photographs of artifacts and the site that were circulating on the black market that resembled objects found on the farmer's land.

Using a drone for aerial photography and phone taps, they located the second site on land belonging to a local businessman who had access to earthmoving equipment.

At the new site they found two sarcophagi, believed to be of two Etruscan princesses, one still with the skeleton inside, and a burial trousseau complete with urns with battle and hunting scenes, perfume jars and a comb made from bone.

The Etruscan civilization existed from about 900 B.C. to 27 B.C. in central Italy primarily between the Tiber and Arno rivers, covering parts of present-day Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio.

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Archaeological finds from the Etruscan era and recovered in a police operation are shown during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

European fake art network involving Banksys, Warhols, Modiglianis uncovered in Italy
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The far side of the moon once had erupting volcanoes too
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Norway's Kon-Tiki Museum returns artifacts to Chile's remote Easter Island
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A criticized Airbnb deal will let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Rays say new St. Pete stadium is unlikely to be ready for 2028 season, if at...11m ago
'Bomb cyclone' threatens Northern California and Pacific Northwest14m ago
Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection as House Democratic leader despite party's losses14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game