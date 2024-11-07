Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Italy opens procedure against China's Sinochem for possible breach of Pirelli governance

Italy has opened up an administrative procedure against China’s Sinochem, the largest shareholder in Italian tiremaker Pirelli, over possible violations of restrictions placed by Rome to protect strategic assets
FILE -Pirelli president Marco Tronchetti Provera is silhouetted as he passes in front of the company's logo to leave at the end of a meeting in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno), File)

AP

AP

FILE -Pirelli president Marco Tronchetti Provera is silhouetted as he passes in front of the company's logo to leave at the end of a meeting in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno), File) (AP)
1 hour ago

MILAN (AP) — Italy has opened an administrative procedure against China's Sinochem, the largest shareholder in Italian tiremaker Pirelli, for a possible breach of restrictions designed to protect national strategic assets.

Pirelli announced Wednesday that the procedure was launched under the so-called “golden power” provisions, which include restrictions to the access of some information and higher vote thresholds for strategic decisions, invoked by the Rome government in mid-2023.

Pirelli said Sinochem, which controls a 37% stake in the company, has denied any violations of the restrictions, adding the Italian government had 120 days to issue a finding.

In announcing the golden power provision, the government cited the sensitivity of sensors implanted in tires that can collect data such as road layouts, geolocation and the state of infrastructure, making it of a "critical technology of national strategic importance."

The tiremaker’s second-largest investor is Camfin, the investment vehicle of Pirelli’s former CEO and current executive vice-chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, which holds a 32.4% stake.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Corning faces EU antitrust scrutiny over Gorilla Glass deals with phone makers
Placeholder Image

AP

Tesla shares soar more than 14% as Trump win is seen boosting Elon Musk's electric...
Placeholder Image

AP

Nvidia replaces Intel on the Dow index in AI-driven shift for semiconductor industry
Placeholder Image

AP

EU Commission fines Teva $500 million for trying to stop rival's multiple sclerosis drug
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

A new law allows Israel to deport the relatives of attackers. Experts expect it to be...9m ago
Middle East latest: Large airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs as Israel expands northern Gaza...9m ago
McIlroy felt 'unimaginative' with new swing as Fleetwood leads after shooting 62 in Abu...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Election 2024: Live recap of Election Day
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?