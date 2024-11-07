Italy opens procedure against China's Sinochem for possible breach of Pirelli governance

MILAN (AP) — Italy has opened an administrative procedure against China's Sinochem, the largest shareholder in Italian tiremaker Pirelli, for a possible breach of restrictions designed to protect national strategic assets.

Pirelli announced Wednesday that the procedure was launched under the so-called “golden power” provisions, which include restrictions to the access of some information and higher vote thresholds for strategic decisions, invoked by the Rome government in mid-2023.

Pirelli said Sinochem, which controls a 37% stake in the company, has denied any violations of the restrictions, adding the Italian government had 120 days to issue a finding.