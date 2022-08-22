Italy investigates US servicewoman in crash that killed teen

Immediately after the crash, she stopped to lend help and called for medical assistance, Italian media said.

No one answered calls to the office of Pordenone Prosecutor Raffaele Tito. Corriere della Sera quoted him as saying on Sunday that if any indictment results, U.S. authorities could invoke jurisdiction under an Italian-U.S. military treaty under NATO auspices.

That could mean any prosecution would be handled by military authorities in the United States, similar to what happened after a U.S. Marine jet, after taking off from the Aviano base in 1998, clipped a cable running over a mountainside, sending a cable car plunging into a slope and killing 20 Europeans aboard.

Townspeople complained that the roundabout was poorly illuminated. Mayor Marco Sartini told Sky the lighting was cut back in line with Italian government appeals to reduce energy use amid feared shortages linked to uncertainties surrounding Russian energy supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

Beyond any other responsibility for the crash, “I hope the town reflects on the situation of the street lighting and signage,'' Ada Zanier, an aunt of the victim, told Sky. She added that ”a series of other accidents" had occurred in the roundabout area.

The 1998 crash provoked national outrage in Italy. In that accident, a Marine EA-6B Prowler swooped through a valley just above the treetops, severing the cable with its tail fin before returning safely to Aviano base. The pilot was eventually acquitted of 20 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a court martial in the United States.