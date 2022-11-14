Italy, France call for 'full cooperation' after migrant flap

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is expected to raise the issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers Monday in Brussels.

France’s junior minister for European affairs, Laurence Boone, said the issue would be “raised” even though it's not formally on the agenda.

“I would recall the importance of European unity, of responsibility when it comes to human life, and European solidarity. By the way, I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to the 11 countries that are helping France by taking refugees that arrived, as you know, at the end of last week,” she told reporters as she arrived at the meeting.

Tajani has accused France of overreacting to a statement issued by Meloni late Tuesday thanking Paris for taking in the Ocean Viking, a statement that was issued before France had publicly announced it would. “They took it as a provocation, using exaggerated tones,” Tajani told state-run RAI on Sunday. “She was talking about a boat that was heading toward French waters, we never said ‘it has to go to France.’”

Meloni has essentially accused the media of being behind the flap, saying she only issued the statement after the Elysee didn’t deny Italian media reports that Paris had agreed to take the ship in. She said she decided to issue the statement after some eight hours after the first reports circulated as a gesture of gratitude for France’s solidarity.

Lorne Cook contributed from Brussels, Thomas Adamson contributed from Paris.

Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

