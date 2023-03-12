Italy fears huge numbers of migrants might sail from Libya

With the island struggling to care for so many people arriving within a short time, authorities have transferred hundreds of them by boat and aircraft to other temporary shelters for asylum-seekers.

On Sunday, three more bodies were found from a Feb. 26 shipwreck just offshore the Italian peninsula, raising the known death toll in that disaster to 79 migrants, Italian state TV said. A wooden boat that had sailed from Turkey ran into sandbank in rough seas off a beach in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula.

There were 80 survivors, and an undetermined number of people were believed to be missing and presumed dead.

Meloni's government has rebuffed criticism that the coast guard should have been sent out to rescue the boat's passengers when the vessel first was spotted farther off the coast.

The premier is hoping a European Union meeting later this month yields concrete solidarity from fellow leaders of EU nations in managing the large numbers of migrants and asylum-seekers who come to countries on the Mediterranean's rim, including Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Spain as well as Italy.

"Europe can't look the other way,'' Foti said.

For years, Italy has tried with limited success to induce Libya to stop launches of people smugglers' unseaworthy fishing boats and rubber dinghies toward Italian shores. Italian governments have trained and equipped the Libyan coast guard.

But the traffickers behind the smuggling rings continue to operate amid Libya's amid feuding political and militant factions.

Officials from the U.N.'s migration agency and humanitarian groups say passengers whose vessels are turned back by the Libyan coast guard often are returned to detention camps, where they are at risk of abuse, including torture, until their families raise enough money for the migrants to set out again by sea.

Meloni's government has made it harder for humanitarian organizations that operate rescue boats to carry out many rescues in the waters off Libya, adopting rules that force the vessels to disembark migrants in northern Italian ports, delaying their return to sea.

