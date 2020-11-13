Italy extends partial lockdown as Naples hospitals struggle

The south of Italy largely was spared during the deadly virus epidemic that exploded in the country's north during March and April. However, the virus spread throughout the country during a remarkably relaxed summer that featured packed Italian beaches, restaurants and night clubs.

The situation has intensified in the Campania region, where hospitalizations went from 421 on Oct. 1 to 2,153 on Friday and 183 people currently are in intensive care, up from 38 six weeks ago.

“We’re subject to high stress, working with no pause, not looking at the working hours anymore,” Giuseppe Visone, a doctor in the Antonio Cardarelli Hospital first aid unit and CGIL union representative. “What’s good about this hospital is that they never turned away any patients.”

The Italian government is imposing varying levels of infection-control restrictions under a three-tiered, color-coded system, with red as the least restrictive, orange in the middle and yellow as the most serious top tier. Regions designated as red zones are subject to partial lockdowns under which only grocery stores, pharmacies, newsstands and other shops deemed necessities may remain open.

On Sunday, Campania and the central region of Tuscany are set to join join five other red-zone regions and autonomous provinces, including Italy’s virus epicenter, Lombardy, and the southern region of Calabria, where the health system is currently under government control.

Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris expressed relief that Campania had been designated a red zone, telling The Associated Press that ‘’the health system is under massive pressure and on the verge of collapse.’’

Campania's regional governor, Vincenzo de Luca, said the action did not come soon enough.

“We wanted to close everything in October, for a full month,...which would have allowed a tranquil Christmas,’’ de Luca said in a Facebook video. “This choice by the government made us lose two precious months, during which we have seen a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and deaths.”

But even regions in the top-tier yellow zones, which are subject to a 10 p.m. curfew but where indoor dining is permitted before 6 p.m., are struggling to get the message out to people to avoid gatherings. The Veneto region has forbidden citizens from traveling out of their town limits for the usual weekend strolls in city centers, mountains and lakes this weekend.

Defying the new ordinance would mean “you are not being respectful to or showing solidarity with those who work in hospitals,’’ Veneto governor Luca Zaia said.

Statuette of the Three Wise Men with face masks are displayed at a nativity scenes shop in San Gregorio Armeno street in Naples, in the region of Campania, Italy, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The regions of Campania and Tuscany were designated red zone on Friday, signaling the dire condition of a hospitals struggling with a surge of new admissions.

A paramedic carries a patient outside the first aid area of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, Italy, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Italian Government and health officials were analyzing data to see if the hard-strapped Campania region, which includes Naples, should be declared a red-zone.

A patient waves to her relative as she is carried inside the first aid area of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, Italy, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Italian Government and health officials were analyzing data to see if the hard-strapped Campania region, which includes Naples, should be declared a red-zone.

People wait outside the first aid area of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, Italy, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Italian Government and health officials were analyzing data to see if the hard-strapped Campania region, which includes Naples, should be declared a red-zone.

A statue of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing a face mask, is displayed at a nativity scenes shop in San Gregorio Armeno street in Naples, Italy, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The regions of Campania and Tuscany were designated red zone on Friday, signaling the dire condition of a hospitals struggling with a surge of new admissions.