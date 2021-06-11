Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

The victory extended Italy's unbeaten run to 28 matches and boosted the Azzurri's status as a title contender.

The tournament, which is still being called Euro 2020, began a year late because of the pandemic.

The Stadio Olimpico was still only 25% full because of coronavirus measures and fans sat in small groups safely distanced from one another. Still, the crowd of about 16,000 was the largest gathering in Italy since the pandemic took hold.

Wales and Switzerland, the other teams in Group A, will play in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

Italy appeared energized from the start and dominated possession while Turkey sat back and waited for rare counterattacks.

In the first half alone, Italy produced 13 attempts and Turkey none.

Midway through the first half, Çakır made an acrobatic save to deny Giorgio Chiellini. The Italy captain was left unmarked on a corner and directed a header toward the target before Çakır leaped up, extended his right arm high into the air and pushed the ball over the bar with his fingertips.

Italy protested vehemently for two handballs in the match but Dutch referee Danny Makkelie ruled to play on.

First, Immobile’s shot appeared to be knocked down by a defender’s arm. Then Turkey defender Zeki Çelik stuck out his hand and stopped a cross from Spinazzola.

Çelik himself appeared to feel guilty, quickly pulling his arm behind his body after making contact with the ball. There was a VAR check several moments later but the decision to play on was upheld.

In the next set of group matches, Italy stays in Rome to play Switzerland while Turkey travels to Baku to play Wales.

___

Associated Press writer Karl Ritter contributed to this report.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Lingria Credit: Alberto Lingria

From left, Turkey's Kaan Ayhan, Burak Yilmaz and Merih Demiral react after Italy's Lorenzo Insigne scored his side's third goal, during the Euro 2020, soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Lingria Credit: Alberto Lingria

Italy's Ciro Immobile, center, calls for referee attention during the Euro 2020, soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir makes a save against Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Lingria Credit: Alberto Lingria

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini heads the ball during the Euro 2020, soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Alfredo Falcone Credit: Alfredo Falcone

Italy's Ciro Immobile, centre, scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Ettore Ferrari/Pool via AP) Credit: Ettore Ferrari Credit: Ettore Ferrari

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, left speaks with referee Danny Makkelie during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Lingria Credit: Alberto Lingria

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne, left, is challenged by Turkey's Zeki Celik during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Lingria Credit: Alberto Lingria

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Lingria Credit: Alberto Lingria

Fireworks illuminate the sky at the Olympic stadium during the inauguration ceremony held before the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey, in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca