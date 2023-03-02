X
Dark Mode Toggle

Italy closes investigation alleging COVID lockdown failures

National & World News
By COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Italian prosecutors have closed a COVID-19 investigation that accuses officials of wrongdoing for failing to extend a lockdown zone in the early days of the pandemic to the northern city of Bergamo and adjacent industrial valleys

MILAN (AP) — Italian prosecutors have closed a COVID-19 investigation that accuses officials, including a former premier and a regional governor, of wrongdoing for failing to extend a lockdown zone in the early days of the pandemic to the northern city of Bergamo and adjacent industrial valleys.

“Our aim was to reconstruct what happened and give a response to the population of Bergamo and surroundings," prosecutor Antonio Chiappani told Radio 24 on Thursday.

The case now goes to a magistrate in Bergamo to decide whether to indict more than a dozen suspects identified by prosecutors, including then Premier Giuseppe Conte, former Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Lombardy regional Gov. Atillo Fontana.

Conte said in a statement after the investigation was formally closed Wednesday that he was “calm in the face of the country and Italian citizens, having operated with the maximum commitment …. during one of the most difficult moments experienced in our republic.’’

Speranza likewise said that he was “serene and sure to have always acted with discipline and honor in the interest of the country."

Fontana’s lawyer said that he doesn't expect his client to be among those indicted, adding that "Fontana was always questioned as an interested party," not as a suspect.

The investigation alleges errors were made in not extending a "red zone," initially imposed on a limited number of towns in the neighboring Lombardy and Veneto regions, to Bergamo as the number of deaths there skyrocketed.

The investigation alleges that more than 4,000 deaths could have been prevented if the lockdown had been extended on Feb. 27, 2020, as Bergamo province became Italy’s COVID-19 hot spot. The city’s morgue was so overwhelmed that the army had to send in trucks to bring coffins to other morgues for cremation.

Italy became the first county outside Asia to confirm cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 21, 2020, and the first death in another region hours later.

The first “red zones” were imposed three days later around 10 towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto, and extended to all of Lombardy and 14 other provinces in the north on March 8. Conte put the entire country on lockdown two days later.

Italy has recorded more than 188,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jim Galloway

Newly discovered early ‘Gone With the Wind’ movie script reveals a much harsher depiction...3h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
21h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: 20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: 20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
1h ago

Credit: Charlotte B. Teagle

Jim Balloun dies at 84, helped build Atlanta businesses, arts
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

AP sources: Biden not expected to stop override of DC laws
4m ago
Paris Fashion Week highlights Renaissance art, eco-tanning
10m ago
GOP senators: Computer chip money underwriting 'woke' agenda
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
7h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top