Italy closes gyms, shuts eateries early to fight COVID-19

Several Italian regions and cities recently slapped on overnight curfews to cut down on young people congregating outdoors, especially to drink.

On Friday, demonstrators in Naples protesting a 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew clashed with police. On Saturday night, far-right and neo-fascist political groups led a similar protest in Rome against that city's curfew.

Conte's latest decree keeps elementary and middle schools open but says 75% of high school students must have remote classes. Crowding on public transit, especially since schools reopened last month, has concerned health authorities.

Masks were already required on public transit and in indoor venues like supermarkets and other stores.

FILE - In this Saturday, May 9, 2020 file photo, restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy. The coronavirus pandemic is gathering strength again in Europe and, with winter coming, its restaurant industry is struggling. The spring lockdowns were already devastating for many, and now a new set restrictions is dealing a second blow. Some governments have ordered restaurants closed; others have imposed restrictions curtailing how they operate. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Police officers patrol during a protest called by Forza Nuova far right group against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Rome Friday, Oct. 24, 2020. A midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew in Italy's Lazio region, which includes Rome, begins on Friday and lasts for 30 days, under orders from regional governor Nicola Zingaretti. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

A police officer patrols as a bike burns during a protest called by Forza Nuova far right group against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Rome Friday, Oct. 24, 2020. A midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew in Italy's Lazio region, which includes Rome, begins on Friday and lasts for 30 days, under orders from regional governor Nicola Zingaretti. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

People gather in Piazza del Popolo square during a protest called by Forza Nuova far right group against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Rome Friday, Oct. 24, 2020. A midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew in Italy's Lazio region, which includes Rome, begins on Friday and lasts for 30 days, under orders from regional governor Nicola Zingaretti. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Flares explode as people gather in Piazza del Popolo square during a protest called by Forza Nuova far right group against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Rome Friday, Oct. 24, 2020. A midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew in Italy's Lazio region, which includes Rome, begins on Friday and lasts for 30 days, under orders from regional governor Nicola Zingaretti. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Flares light up in the sky during a protest staged by Forza Nuova far right group against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Rome Friday, Oct. 24, 2020. A midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew in Italy's Lazio region, which includes Rome, begins on Friday and lasts for 30 days, under orders from regional governor Nicola Zingaretti. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano