Italy beats Belgium 2-1, advances to Euro 2020 semifinals

It was only the second goal Italy has conceded at the tournament.

Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Spanish defeated Switzerland on penalties in St. Petersburg.

In the second half, Leonardo Spinazzola just did enough to deny Lukaku on the line with what seemed to be a certain equalizer when Kevin De Bruyne played the ball to the far post. Spinazzola, who was kissed by his grateful teammates, was later carried off on a stretcher with a leg injury.

De Bruyne started the match after recovering from a left ankle injury, but Eden Hazard remained out with a leg injury.

Belgium played as it had in the 1-0 win over Portugal with defense a priority. A back three quickly became a back five whenever Italy had the ball as Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier retreated to help out.

Italy had an early goal ruled out for offside by video review early in the match.

Belgium coach Roberto Martínez brought on Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli with about 20 minutes remaining. Chadli nearly set up an equalizer within seconds of coming on, but his cross was too high for Lukaku and it fell behind Thorgan Hazard.

Chadli then had to go off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury after being on the field for only about five minutes. Spinazzola followed in the 79th after he pulled up sharply while chasing the ball.

