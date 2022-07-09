Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified

Carabinieri Cmdr. Giampietro Lago, who headed a team of forensic experts identifying the remains, said the identity of the final hiker had been established and “there are no elements" at this point to suggest the death toll would grow.

An apartment building-sized chunk of the Marmolada glacier in Italy's Dolomite mountains detached July 3, sparking an avalanche of debris down the mountain that is a popular hiking destination in summer.