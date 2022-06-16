ajc logo
X

Italian surgeon gets conditional sentence in Sweden case

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
An Italian surgeon who made headlines in 2011 for carrying out the world’s first stem-cell windpipe transplants at Sweden’s leading hospital has been given a conditional sentence for causing bodily harm to a patient

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Italian surgeon who made headlines in 2011 for carrying out the world’s first stem-cell windpipe transplants at Sweden’s leading hospital was given a conditional sentence Thursday for causing bodily harm to a patient. He was acquitted of two other charges.

Stem-cell scientist Dr. Paolo Macchiarini was once considered a leading figure in regenerative medicine and is credited with creating the world’s first windpipe partially made from a patient’s own stem cells.

He was alleged to have operated inappropriately on three people between 2011 and 2014. He denied any criminal wrongdoing.

All three patients later died, but Maccharini was not accused of killing them.

Macchiarini risked five years in prison if the Solna District Court had followed the prosecutor’s request.

“We have judged that these interventions have not taken place in accordance with science and proven experience. On the other hand, we believe that two of the interventions have nevertheless been regarded as justifiable, but not the third,” judge Björn Skaensberg said, cited by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

In December 2018, Sweden decided to reopen a previously discontinued investigation into the three cases. Additional written evidence was obtained, and more interviews were held with individuals in Sweden, Belgium, Britain, the United States and Spain.

Macchiarini was fired from Sweden’s Karolinska Institute in March 2016 for breaching medical ethics after being accused of falsifying his resume and misrepresenting his work.

Editors' Picks
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season1h ago
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture
16h ago
Poll: What’s most impressive stat in Braves’ 13-game win streak?
Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb
14h ago
Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb
14h ago
DeKalb continues contracting with company of woman guilty of federal fraud
1h ago
The Latest
EU leaders decry Russian brutality in visit to Ukraine
13m ago
Rich nations hit brakes on climate aid to poor at UN talks
18m ago
Production at bedeviled baby formula factory halted by storm
27m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top