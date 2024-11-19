Italian Premier Meloni's coalition suffers setbacks in 2 regional elections

ROME (AP) — Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni suffered election setbacks in two regions as the opposition Democratic party won a tight race in the central Umbria region and deepened its control of the traditional left-leaning stronghold of Emilia-Romagna.

The results of the two-days of voting that ended Monday were a clear victory for Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, who called the outcome "extraordinary.''

Stefania Proietti won with 51% of the vote in Umbria, compared with 46% for the conservative coalition's candidate. In the northern region of Emilia Romagna, the left's candidate Michele de Pascale won 57% of the vote, improving the party's 51% result in the last regional vote in 2020.