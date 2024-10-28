Italian politicians express alarm at latest data breach allegedly affecting 800,000 citizens

MILAN (AP) — Italian politicians called Monday for better protection of citizens’ online data following a probe into a hacking scheme that allegedly breached law enforcement, tax authority and other sensitive public data.

According to prosecutors in Milan, the data of at least 800,000 Italians was compromised in breaches dating from 2022 by a private investigative agency that compiled dossiers for a fee on top Italian business and political figures. Prosecutors were still investigating which officials had been targeted.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described the breach as “a threat to democracy,” while the opposition Democratic Party called on Premier Giorgia Meloni to address parliament about data protection measures.