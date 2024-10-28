Nation & World News

Italian politicians express alarm at latest data breach allegedly affecting 800,000 citizens

Politicians in Italy have called for better protection of citizens' online data following a probe into a hacking scheme that allegedly breached law enforcement, tax authority and other sensitive public data
From left, Antonello Ardituro, Giovanni Melillo, Marcello Viola and Alessandra Dolci hold a press conference on precautionary measures for the seizure of companies for exfiltration of sensitive data and information, at the Prosecutor's Office in Milan, Italy Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)

From left, Antonello Ardituro, Giovanni Melillo, Marcello Viola and Alessandra Dolci hold a press conference on precautionary measures for the seizure of companies for exfiltration of sensitive data and information, at the Prosecutor's Office in Milan, Italy Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)
1 hour ago

MILAN (AP) — Italian politicians called Monday for better protection of citizens’ online data following a probe into a hacking scheme that allegedly breached law enforcement, tax authority and other sensitive public data.

According to prosecutors in Milan, the data of at least 800,000 Italians was compromised in breaches dating from 2022 by a private investigative agency that compiled dossiers for a fee on top Italian business and political figures. Prosecutors were still investigating which officials had been targeted.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described the breach as “a threat to democracy,” while the opposition Democratic Party called on Premier Giorgia Meloni to address parliament about data protection measures.

Four people were under house arrest, including Carmine Gallo, a former law enforcement official, who ran a private investigative agency that is the focus of the probe, as well as the alleged lead hacker. Another 20 people, including prominent business people, were under investigation in the probe announced Saturday.

