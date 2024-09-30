Breaking: Judge again strikes down Georgia abortion law, allowing abortions to resume
Nation & World News

Italian police arrest 19 people in massive probe targeting mafia links to Milan soccer 'ultra' fans

Italian police have arrested 19 people accused of criminal ties with the powerful ’Ndrangheta mafia group
Fronr from left, National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Milillo, Milan's Prosecutor Marcello Viola and Milan's Police commissioner Bruno Maria Megale attend a news conference at the Milan's court, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fronr from left, National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Milillo, Milan's Prosecutor Marcello Viola and Milan's Police commissioner Bruno Maria Megale attend a news conference at the Milan's court, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
4 hours ago

ROME (AP) — Italian police arrested 19 people, accused of criminal ties with the powerful ‘Ndrangheta mafia group, in a move that decimated the fan clubs backing Serie A teams Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Prosecutors said at a press conference on Monday that possible charges include criminal association, with the use of “mafia methods,” extortion, assault and other serious offenses.

According to the wide investigation, the criminal ring was linked to ‘Ndrangheta – the Italian mafia organization that has emerged in recent years as one of the most powerful crime syndicates in the world, rivaling the better-known Sicilian mob.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects have attempted to take control of all the lucrative business activities around Milan’s Giuseppe Meazza stadium — also known as San Siro – including parking, food, tickets and souvenir sales. Investigators said that some of the suspects might also have been involved in drug trafficking.

Police searched the houses of over 50 people, including Giancarlo Lombardi, a once top AC Milan fan known as “The Baron,” as well as that of Antonio Bellocco, a former local ’Ndrangheta boss who was killed a few weeks ago.

Among those arrested were Luca Lucci and Renato Bosetti, leaders of the AC Milan and Inter Milan “ultras” fan groups respectively. Lucci had been previously convicted for drug-related charges.

Christian Rosiello, described by local media as the bodyguard of popular Italian rapper Fedez, was also among the detained.

“This investigation shows the risks of infiltration creeping into professional and non-professional soccer by organized crime,” said Italy’s anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo. “We need to stop pretending not to see these risks.”

Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola clarified that Milan’s two soccer clubs are “offended parties” in the investigation, having put in place rules to prevent wrongdoing.

“But they will also have to prove that they have severed any relationship with deviant supporters,” Viola added.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Milillo, left is flanked by Milan's Prosecutor Marcello Viola during a news conference at the Milan's court, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Milillo gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Milan's court, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Milillo, center left, and Milan's Prosecutor Marcello Viola, center right, attend a news conference at the Milan's court, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is 'surprised' over WADA appeal in his doping case
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Arteta responds to 'dark arts' taunts by Man City as injuries mount for Arsenal
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces his retirement
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A court in Argentina orders the arrest of Venezuela's president and his right-hand man
The Latest
Over 90,000 Georgia residents taking shelter after chemical fire as haze, smell spreads...4m ago
Trump makes false claims about federal response as he campaigns in area ravaged by...5m ago
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power1h ago
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Air quality monitored across metro Atlanta7m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine