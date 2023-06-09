BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
X

Italian forces secure Turkish ship attacked by armed stowaways off Naples

National & World News
1 hour ago
Italy's defense minister says special forces have regained control of a Turkish ship that had been attacked by armed stowaways off the southern city of Naples

MILAN (AP) — Italian special forces have regained control of a Turkish ship that had been attacked by armed stowaways off the southern city of Naples, Italy’s defense minister told state television on Friday.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the operation was still underway and that Italian forces were securing the safety of the 22 crew members aboard the “Galeta Seaways,” while rounding up the stowaways.

The special forces lowered themselves onto the Turkish ship from two helicopters in the dramatic operation to free crew held by about 15 stowaways, two or three armed with sharp objects, Crosetto said.

The stowaways moved to take control of the cargo ship that was en route to France after being discovered, but the captain was able to sound an alarm. Italian custom patrol boats blocked the Turkish ship, while the special forces boarded, Crosetto said.

Some of the stowaways continued to elude capture, Crosetto said.

“We hope it will end as soon as possible without consequences for anyone,’’ he told RAI.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
1h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
1h ago

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Panthers are finding overtime to be the right time in Stanley Cup playoffs
5m ago
Small leftist parties in Spain unite before July election in pact that could help Sánchez
13m ago
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
1h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
11h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top