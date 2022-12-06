ajc logo
X

Italian firefighters find 12th victim of Nov. 26 landslide

National & World News
Updated 50 minutes ago
After 11 days of digging, search teams recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12

MILAN (AP) — After 11 days of digging, search teams on Tuesday recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12.

The Naples prefect identified the victim as 31-year-old Maria Teresa Arcamone, whose body was found in an area where much of the debris from the Nov. 26 landslide had accumulated.

The victims also included a family of five, with three children from ages 5-15, a couple with a 3-week-old son and another young couple.

Exceptional rainfall triggered a landslide above the Ischia port town of Casamicciola that buried victims under mud and debris. Some 30 buildings were inundated by mud and water, which amassed enough force to push cars and buses into the sea.

The disaster has raised questions about building standards and illegal construction on Ischia, but also along the entire Italian peninsula, as climate change triggers more exceptional storms in a territory that is susceptible to flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

Editors' Picks

Atlanta Public Schools’ employees to get retention payment this month1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia State student: Why does Georgia make voting so hard?
3h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
12h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hassan Ammar

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
3m ago
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
3m ago
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
7m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
5h ago
Some Georgia voters confused by polling site changes, lack of signs
17h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top