It was bacteria — not a miracle — on a Communion wafer in Indiana church

It turns out there's nothing miraculous about red marks found on a communion host at a Catholic church in Indiana
43 minutes ago

MORRIS, Ind. (AP) — A laboratory analysis turned up nothing miraculous about red marks found on a Communion wafer at a Catholic church in Indiana.

The discovery at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris was unusual enough for a formal inspection, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said.

But a biochemical analysis revealed only “fungus and three different species of bacteria, all of which are commonly found on human hands,” the archdiocese said Monday, adding that no blood was found.

The Catholic faith teaches that wine and a bread wafer signify the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Typically, they're consecrated by a priest at Mass.

The host, or bread, with red marks had fallen out of a Mass kit at St. Anthony Church.

“Throughout the history of the Catholic Church, there have been well-documented miracles and apparitions, and each has been thoroughly and carefully reviewed,” the archdiocese said.

Before the analysis, some members of St. Anthony Church were excited about what might be found.

“We have such a little town. You can drive through and blink and you’re through it,” Shari Strassell, a church member, told WKRC-TV. “It means the world, it does, and I think there is something special about our church up here.”

