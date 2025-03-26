It was bacteria — not a miracle — on a Communion wafer in Indiana church

MORRIS, Ind. (AP) — A laboratory analysis turned up nothing miraculous about red marks found on a Communion wafer at a Catholic church in Indiana.

The discovery at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris was unusual enough for a formal inspection, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said.

But a biochemical analysis revealed only “fungus and three different species of bacteria, all of which are commonly found on human hands,” the archdiocese said Monday, adding that no blood was found.