Nation & World News

Istanbul airport provides anxious travelers with paw-sitive experience by hiring 5 therapy dogs

Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide a stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses
A traveler pets the dog Kuki while walking with handler through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A traveler pets the dog Kuki while walking with handler through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
By AYSE WIETING and MEHMET GUZEL – Associated Press
6 hours ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Five new hires are selflessly roaming the halls of one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs, hoping to provide a paw-sitively stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers.

Meet Istanbul Airport’s therapy dogs — always ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses.

The Associated Press caught up with Kuki and Alita, two of the dogs taking part in the pet-friendly airport’s new pilot project aimed at easing stress and anxiety among travelers.

All four-legged members of the program are certified therapy dogs, professionally trained and conditioned to comfort humans.

The “Therapy Dog Team” has been on duty since late February following months of preparation and intensive training, learning desensitization to distracting stimuli, like sounds and people.

“We have to ensure that they are safe and they are 100% adapted to all environments,” said Kadir Demirtas, Istanbul Airport’s customer experience manager.

Kuki, a Lagotto Romagnolo, an Italian retriever breed, is team captain. He works hard to please but likes his breaks and sometimes plays hooky.

That's OK, however.

The team’s veterinarian said each dog’s temperament dictates their hours on the job each day.

“They walk around the airport led by their handlers who are also responsible for their care,” said Volkan Arslan.

The dogs, who are airport employees with official badges and uniforms, have a set schedule and work during peak travel hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alita, a border collie, is Kuki’s teammate. Her intense gaze and dedication to her handler are striking, as is her ability to soothe and calm nerves.

“We are always surrounded by people who are constantly petting her," said Volkan Gul, Alita’s dedicated handler, adding that she helps them relax.

Airport officials said they already have plans to expand the pilot project following initial positive feedback from travelers.

The airport therapy dog Alita wears a uniform while walking with a handler through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A traveller pets the airport therapy dog Kuki while walking through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A child plays with airport therapy dogs Alita and Kuki at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Airport therapy dog Alita looks at her handler while walking through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A traveller pets the dog Alita while two handlers walk airport therapy dogs Alita and Kuki through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A traveller pets the airport therpay dog Alita in Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A traveller pets the airport therapy dog Alita while walking through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Two handlers walk with airport therapy dogs Alita and Kuki through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The official ID badge of airport therapy dog Kuki is displayed on her showing a photo and her information at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travellers pet the airport therapy dog Alita while walking with a handler through Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas1h ago

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC

Home Depot Backyard could be redeveloped into entertainment complex
2h ago

Credit: File photo

A.M. ATL: The long and winding City Hall corruption case
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump’s abortion stance faces Georgia backlash on both sides of the issue
47m ago

Credit: NYT

Trump’s abortion stance faces Georgia backlash on both sides of the issue
47m ago

Credit: contributed

Here’s where the tick that causes meat allergy is found in Georgia
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UK's David Cameron heads to Washington for Ukraine talks after meeting Donald Trump in...
5m ago
Swiss women score a landmark climate win in a court decision that could ripple across...
14m ago
Tesla settles lawsuit over man's death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

AJC honors Hank Aaron back in the glittering lights
When is the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.?
16m ago
The day the lights went down on the Masters