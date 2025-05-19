Nation & World News
Israel's Netanyahu acknowledges pressure from allies in decision to resume Gaza aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that his decision to resume aid to Gaza came from pressure from allies
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. A day after Israel said it would resume allowing aid into the territory. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. A day after Israel said it would resume allowing aid into the territory. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his decision to resume aid to Gaza after a weekslong blockade came after pressure from allies.

In a video statement posted to social media, Netanyahu said that Israel’s allies had voiced concern about “images of hunger”

Israel's “greatest friends in the world,” he said without mentioning specific nationalities, had said there is “one thing we cannot stand. We cannot accept images of hunger, mass hunger. We cannot stand that. We will not be able to support you.”

“Therefore to achieve victory, we need to somehow solve the problem,” Netanyahu said.

The aid that would be let in would be “minimal,” he said without specifying precisely when it would resume.

Israel on Sunday said it would resume aid deliveries into the war-battered territory after a complete halt on imports since early March. Israel has maintained that the blockade on goods — including fuel, food and medicine — was meant to ramp up pressure on the militant Hamas group in Gaza.

The weekslong halt on aid deepened and already dire humanitarian crisis and prompted warnings of famine from food experts.

That change in approach came as Israel launched a new offensive during which it plans to seize Gaza, displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and secure aid distribution inside the territory.

Israel says these are all ways to push Hamas toward agreeing to a ceasefire deal on Israel's terms. And while the sides continue to negotiate a potential truce, it is not clear how much progress has been made in bridging the remaining sticking points between the sides.

Israeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. A day after Israel said it would resume allowing aid into the territory. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Smoke rises following an Israeli army bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinians inspect the house of the Jabr family after it was hit earlier by an Israeli army strike killing at least 10 people, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

FILE.- Trucks line up at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip after Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohamed Arafat,File)

