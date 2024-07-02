Nation & World News

Dan David Prize names 9 historians as winners of prestigious award

Nine historians have been awarded the prestigious Dan David Prize
Updated 18 minutes ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Dan David Prize on Tuesday named nine historians as the 2024 winners of the prestigious award, with each of them receiving $300,000 to advance their research.

The winners' areas of study are vast, from the birth of democracy in India, to the underground archive that Jews kept in the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II and the bones of Vikings found in Britain.

The Dan David Prize board said it recognized work that “illuminates the past in bold and creative ways." An awards ceremony already took place in Italy.

“To decode the complexities of the present and face future challenges, we need to first of all better understand our past,” said Ariel David, a board member of the prize and the son of its founder, Romanian businessman Dan David. “By using innovative methods and source materials, our winners have offered us precious new historical insight."

This year’s names include Keisha Blain from Brown University, a historian of the 20th century United States and a columnist with MSNBC, and Cat Jarman, an archaeologist and historian.

Blain’s research focuses on the roles working-class Black women played in the U.S. civil rights movement. Jarman uses scientific techniques such as carbon dating and DNA analysis to tell stories about groups like the Viking armies and English kings.

Past winners of the prize, which David set up in 2001 and is headquartered at Tel Aviv University, have included Canadian author Margaret Atwood, the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

The award has since shifted to focus on historians in the early and middle stages of their career with the idea that the prize will greatly enhance their research abilities.

The prize was also awarded this year to Benjamin Brose from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Cécile Fromont from Harvard University and Daniel Jütte from New York University, as well as Stuart McManus from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The remaining recipients are Kathryn Olivarius from Stanford University, Katarzyna Person from the Warsaw Ghetto Museum and Tripurdaman Singh from the Geneva Graduate Institute.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Friends mourn ‘fantastic, wonderful family’ killed in plane crash2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Immigrants celebrate new U.S. citizenship before Independence Day

Cobb again spills treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
30m ago

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth

WATCH
See the baseball grand slam a 12-year-old hit days before a deadly plane crash
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pressure is building on Biden to step aside. But many Democrats feel powerless to replace...
7m ago
Biden plans public events blitz as White House pushes back on pressure to leave the race
13m ago
Virginia certifies John McGuire as primary winner over Rep. Bob Good, who says he'll seek...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Broadcaster Steak Shapiro masters the art of reinvention
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular