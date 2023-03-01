Israelis step up protests over government's legal overhaul

The clash comes as Israel and the Palestinians are mired in a new round of deadly violence and as Netanyahu's government, its most right-wing ever, is beginning to show early cracks just two months into its tenure.

Neither side appears to be backing down. The government has dismissed calls to freeze the overhaul and make way for dialogue and the protest organizers have pledged to intensify their fight until the plan is scrapped.

The government says the changes are meant to correct an imbalance that has given the courts too much power and allowed them to meddle in the legislative process. They say the overhaul will streamline governance and say elections last year, which returned Netanyahu to power with a slim majority in parliament, gave them a mandate to make the changes.

Critics say the overhaul will upend Israel's system of checks and balances, granting the prime minister and the government unrestrained power and push the country toward authoritarianism.