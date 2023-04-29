X

Israelis rally for 17th week against judicial overhaul plans

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting judicial overhaul proposals in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis protested judicial overhaul proposals Saturday in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.

The demonstrations have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, and organizers plan to continue, despite Netanyahu delaying the changes last month. The leaders of the mass protests want the proposals scrapped altogether.

“We are just getting started,” read a banner that demonstrators held at the main protest in Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic hub. Smaller demonstrations were reported in several parts of the country.

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez voiced support to the Israeli antigovernment protesters in a video message aired on a large screen in Tel Aviv.

“We as Socialist International have always fought for freedom, equality, justice, and democracy. Yet, as many of you know, these are values that we cannot take for granted,” Sanchez said.

Protesters argue the proposed changes threaten Israel’s democratic values, hurting a system of checks and balances and concentrating authority in the hands of Netanyahu and his extremist allies.

They also say that the prime minister has a conflict of interest in trying to reshape the nation’s legal system at a time when he is on trial.

Such changes would result in weakening the Supreme Court, giving parliament, which is controlled by Netanyahu’s allies, authority to overturn its rulings and limiting its ability to review laws.

The protest gained support from the military's elite reserve force, businesses, and large sectors of the Israeli community. But on Thursday, tens of thousands of right-wing Israelis who support the legal changes flocked to Jerusalem to rally for the proposal.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
56m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Life-changing’ Atlanta show: Taylor Swift wows her fans with latest tour
6h ago

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Rams select Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
3h ago

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Rams select Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
3h ago

NEW DETAILS: Cobb sheriff’s chief of staff lied about hit-and-run, police say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Telegram app back on in Brazil after judge lifts suspension
9m ago
Texas border city struggles with large arrival of migrants
40m ago
Details revealed about King Charles III's coronation service
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
48m ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top