Israelis maintain anti-Netanyahu protests in wintry weather

The protesters say Netanyahu must resign because of the corruption charges against him, saying he has lost the public’s trust and can’t properly manage the country under charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing on all charges, which revolve around a series of scandals involving media moguls and billionaire associates. His trial is set to begin evidentiary hearings early next year.

The protests have been a nuisance for Netanyahu, who has seen his popularity plummet during the coronavirus outbreak, with Israel on the verge of what may be a third national lockdown with cases again trending upward. With Israel appearing to be headed toward its fourth national election in two years, the long-serving Netanyahu may be banking on recently arrived vaccines to give him a boost in the polls.