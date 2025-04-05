Israeli troops deploy to a new corridor across Gaza

Maps published by Israeli media showed the new corridor running the width of the narrow coastal strip from east to west.

Netanyahu said it would be "a second Philadelphi corridor," referring to the Gaza side of the border with Egypt further south, which has been under Israeli control since last May.

Israel has also reasserted control over the Netzarim corridor that cuts off the northern third of Gaza, including Gaza City, from the rest of the strip. The Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors run from the Israeli border to the Mediterranean Sea.

“We are cutting up the strip, and we are increasing the pressure step by step, so that they will give us our hostages,” Netanyahu said Wednesday.