Israeli soccer coach Grant accused of sexual harassment

“He put his hand on my thigh, I remember I immediately moved it,” she said. “After chatting for a few seconds, he grabbed me by the neck, like he was choking me, turned my head to him and tried to forcefully kiss me.”

Grant served as manager of Chelsea from 2007 to 2008, leading the club into the Champions League finals before losing in a shootout. He has also coached Portsmouth and West Ham, and coached the national teams of Israel and Ghana.

Grant's enduring status in the game was recognized in December by world soccer’s governing body, which asked him to coach a FIFA World Legends team featuring retired stars and FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a match in Qatar against an Arab Legends side. FIFA had no immediate comment on Monday about Grant.

Grant was not immediately reachable for comment. But in a statement to Channel 12, he said has always tried to treat anyone he meets with respect.

“I never meant to act unfairly or to hurt any woman in any way,” he said. “Anyone who felt uncomfortable or was hurt by me, I’m sorry for that and apologize from the bottom of my heart.”