Israeli protests against Netanyahu draw tens of thousands

The marches have also been fueled by the government’s response to the pandemic. After appearing to contain the outbreak last spring through a tight lockdown, it reopened the economy quickly and the infection rate soared. The country of 9 million people has one of the highest infection rates in the developed world and the death toll is approaching 2,000.

With infections at record levels, Israel imposed another lockdown last month, further hurting business owners and entrepreneurs who have been a key component of the protests. The economy has been devastated by the closures, and many of the protesters are young Israelis who have lost their jobs.

Netanyahu’s trial, the pandemic and the plummeting economy are adding further pressure on his emergency government, which was formed in May in partnership with his rival Benny Gantz.

The government was meant to address the coronavirus crisis and the parties formed it after three inconclusive elections in under year. Instead it has been hobbled by nonstop infighting.

Last week, the government’s tourism minister of Gantz’s Blue and White party resigned over the failure to contain the outbreak. Violations of the lockdown by top government officials, including a Cabinet minister from Netanyahu’s Likud and Netanyahu’s wife Sara last week, have further hurt public trust in the country’s decision makers.

Israeli protesters wave flags and chant slogans during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Israeli protesters wave flags and chant slogans during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner