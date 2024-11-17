Breaking: No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs take care of business vs. Tennessee
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Israeli police make arrests after flares fired at prime minister's private residence

Israeli police say they have arrested three suspects after flares were fired at the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the coastal city of Caesarea
A woman shouts slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman shouts slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
21 minutes ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police said Sunday that they have arrested three suspects after flares were fired at the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the coastal city of Caesarea.

Authorities said the prime minister and his family were not at the residence when two flares were fired at it overnight, and there were no injuries.

The police did not provide details about the suspects, but officials pointed to domestic political critics of Netanyahu. Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident and warned against “an escalation of the violence in the public sphere.”

Netanyahu has faced months of mass protests over his handling of the hostage crisis unleashed by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack into Israel, which ignited the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Critics blame Netanyahu for the security and intelligence failures that allowed the attack to happen and for not reaching a deal with Hamas to release scores of hostages still held inside Gaza.

A drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group struck Netanyahu's Caesarea residence last month, also when he and his family were away.

___

Find more of AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

People shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman shouts slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israeli minister reports some progress toward cease-fire but...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The family of Israeli-American hostage pleads with Biden and Trump to bring hostages home
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hostages freed from Gaza meet with Pope Francis and press campaign to bring remaining...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: US won't halt any weapons to Israel over Gaza humanitarian aid...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jon Jones sends Stipe Miocic into retirement with decisive UFC heavyweight win in front...33m ago
Kansas upsets No. 7 BYU 17-13, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season35m ago
Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens