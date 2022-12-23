Israeli police kill assailant after alleged car-ramming

The incident took place in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Qassem, an unusual site for what police suspected was a militant attack. The Arab community in Israel is struggling with surging violent crime that residents blame on decades of government neglect.

Police said that the suspect first called officers to his house over an alleged violent incident. When police arrived at the scene, they said they were greeted with a barrage of stones and alcohol bottles hurled from the house. A man then rushed out of the apartment with a gun drawn, according to security footage from the scene. A police spokesman said the man tried to shoot but the gun didn't fire.