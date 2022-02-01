Israeli PM to speed up rollout of lasers for missile defense

The laser technology is intended to complement the Iron Dome and other systems to meet new threats. Bennett said someone in Gaza can fire a rocket toward Israel for a few hundred dollars, but it costs tens of thousands of dollars to intercept it. He spoke from Israel's recent experience: In May, Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel.

“That is an illogical equation,” Bennett said. “We decided to break this equation.”

He said that within a year, Israel's military will begin testing what is designed to become a “laser wall” against missiles, rockets and drones. The system could be used by Israel and other countries against threats from Iran, which has developed long-range missiles capable of striking Israel.

Israeli defense officials have spoken before about successful tests of laser defense systems mounted on aircraft with the aim of intercepting unmanned aircraft. The laser system has been described as having the ability to address longer-range threats at high altitudes regardless of weather conditions.

