Israeli planes help fight wildfire in Cyprus breakaway north

Cyprus Forestry Department Chief Charalambos Alexandrou told CNA that the two Israeli aircraft would first touch down at Larnaca airport in the south before starting airdrops over the fire-affected areas in the north.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar flew over the affected area to inspect the breadth of damage. Hopes that the fire would be brought under control Thursday were dashed as winds fanned the flames. Tatar told Turkish Cypriot BRT TV after a second, on-the-spot inspection of the fire front late Thursday that authorities would do whatever was needed to halt the flames' advance.

Tatar earlier said the blaze threatened three villages, but residents using tractors to clear brush around their homes prevented the fire’s spread. The fire apparently started when a car outside a village home went up in flames.

