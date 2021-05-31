Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

Asked about Kohavi’s comments, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told foreign journalists that the military chief was only speaking in figurative terms.

“When the chief of staff talked about it, he was trying to portray the atmosphere, not the actual aspects," Gantz said.

Gantz again alleged that “there was Hamas infrastructure in offices that operated from this building.”

Asked to respond to Gantz's comments, the military spokesman's office also said Kohavi's statements were meant to be figurative.

“It was never claimed that AP journalists were knowingly interacting with Hamas personnel. On the contrary, due to the nature of Hamas' activities, AP journalists had no means of knowing that Hamas personnel were in the building,” it said.

“The chief of the general staff explained the possible circumstances of such an encounter where the terrorist organization Hamas embeds itself within the civilian population and uses civilian buildings for military purposes,” it said.

The Israeli army gave occupants of the building one hour to evacuate before the May 15 airstrike. No one was injured, but the high-rise was flattened into a pile of rubble.

The AP has said it had no indication of a Hamas presence in the building and was never warned of any possible presence before that day. It has called for an independent investigation and urged Israel to make public its intelligence.

Gantz said Israel has shared its intelligence with the U.S. government. But he indicated that Israel has no intention of making the information public, saying it did not want to divulge its sources.