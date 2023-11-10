BreakingNews
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount

Israeli national team arrives in Kosovo for soccer game under tight security measures

Israel’s national soccer team has arrived in Kosovo amid tight security measures at the airport ahead of a postponed European Championship qualifier

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
25 minutes ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel’s national soccer team arrived in Kosovo on Friday amid tight security measures at the airport ahead of a postponed European Championship qualifier.

The team's two buses were accompanied by several police vehicles and armed officers as it left the airport.

There was also tight security at the hotel where the team was staying ahead of Sunday's game. Police officers created a security perimeter at the hotel that the public and journalists were not allowed to cross.

The Israeli soccer federation posted video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing players getting off the team bus on its way to the airport in Israel to take cover by the roadside, apparently amid nearby rocket fire.

“Nothing will stop us on our way to Euro 2024,” the federation wrote.

It is the first match Israel plays since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15.

Israel is third in Group I of Euro 2024 qualifying, behind Romania and Switzerland but with two games in hand. It has never qualified for a European Championship since joining UEFA in 1994, and will now have to play four games in 10 days as it seeks to do so.

Kosovo and Israel decided to establish diplomatic ties at a Kosovo-Serbia summit in the United States, held at the White House in September 2020 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kosovo was the first European country, and the first country with a Muslim majority, to establish its embassy in Jerusalem instead of Tel Aviv, following the U.S. and Guatemala.

Israel is the most recent country to have recognized Kosovo after Pristina’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

——-

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount1h ago

Credit: AP

Manchin, possibly a third-party candidate, stresses bipartisanship at UGA event
44m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
9h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
9h ago
The Latest
A teenager taken from occupied Mariupol to Russia will return to Ukraine, officials say
13m ago
Who's running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates
19m ago
Vondrousova pulls Czechs level 1-1 with United States at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Preview first round of Georgia high school football playoffs
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
6h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top