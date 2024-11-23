Israeli-Moldovan rabbi living in UAE goes missing; Israeli officials fear he may have been kidnapped

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli-Moldovan rabbi living in the United Arab Emirates has gone missing, with Israeli authorities raising the suspicion he may have been kidnapped as tensions remain high with Iran.

Zvi Kogan has been missing since noon Thursday, the Israeli prime minister's office said Saturday.

“Since his disappearance, and against the backdrop of information that this was a terrorist incident, an extensive investigation has been opened in the country,” the prime minister's office said.