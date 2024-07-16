Israeli military says it will begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men. That could rattle the government

Tuesday's announcement could rattle Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties that opposed any changes to the system.

It also could lead to unrest. Past attempts to enlist ultra-Orthodox men have triggered mass protests in ultra-Orthodox communities. On Monday, a vehicle carrying two military officers was attacked and blocked in an ultra-Orthodox city.

The army statement said it would begin sending “initial summons orders” to ultra-Orthodox men as part of its program “to promote the integration of members of the ultra-Orthodox community into its ranks.”

The summons is the beginning of a months-long recruitment process. The army did not say when it expects ultra-Orthodox men to begin serving or how many men it hopes to recruit.